EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The migrant welcome center located by railroad in northeast El Paso has been open for three weeks and is a place for migrants to processes and wait for transportation.

The facility is a place for migrants to go and get processed. They can also get assistance on further traveling. According to the office of Emergency Management, Antonio Muro, the migrants are receiving help from Sun Metro to help with transportation.

“we do have several sun metro buses that assist us by getting them to their locations whether it be an airport or the greyhound bus station. and we have a constant rotation of buses that get those individuals out as soon as they can because the sponsored individuals do have flights that are already arranged, they also have travel from the greyhound where they can transport out.” Antonio Muro from the office of Emergency Management

According to the city, the average time these migrants are waiting to be transported is anywhere from 24 to 48 hours. From there, they are usually bused or flown to wherever they wish.

“We want to work that’s the priority waiting six days with the same clothes without a bath, thank god they treated me well but the process here is very lengthy. You go crazy here,” said one migrant.

There is scheduled drop off times to make sure the welcome center is not getting over-crowded. It is stated that the facility does not allow migrants to sleep there. They are bused to the welcome center then processed as they wait for transportation.

If they do not get transportation that day, they are taken to housing facilities at the end of the day. The next day the migrants are bused back to the welcome center to wait for transportation again.

