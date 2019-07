COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KTSM) — Looks like a Texas-based shark is in hot water after being busted by cops just before Shark Week, which premiered on Sunday.

The Copperas Cove Police Department, located just west of Killeen, Texas, posted the humorous depiction of the shark being fin-printed, along with a mugshot.

The shark was “busted for Possession of Seaweed Under 2oz.,” according to police.

No word on whether he posted bond.