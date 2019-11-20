Pet cat returns to owner after a 1,200-mile journey

CNN – A Portland, Oregon man has been reunited with his pet cat that disappeared five years ago.

Viktor Usov, the cat’s owner, was reunited with his feline friend Tuesday night at the Portland International Airport.

The cat, named Sasha, was found 1,200 miles away at an animal shelter in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Shelter workers said Sasha was rescued because it was microchipped.

American Airlines heard about the surprising rescue and volunteered to fly Sasha back home to its owner.

“It’s crazy. I’ve been at the shelter for five years. I’ve talked to people that’s worked in the shelter business for over a decade, and they’ve never heard of an animal traveling 12-hundred miles,” said Murad Kirdar, a worker at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, microchipping your cat makes it 20 times more likely for your furry friend to be found and safely returned.