In-N-Out burger mysteriously appears on New York City street

NEW YORK (KRON) – An In-N-Out burger sitting on a street in New York City has left people across the country in a state of confusion.

The double-double was discovered over the weekend on Sutphin Boulevard in Queens, New York.

Lincoln Boehm grew up in Santa Monica and was shocked to see the burger in perfect condition, looking like it just came off the grill.

The confusing part is that the popular fast-food restaurant is located in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Texas, and California.

That means the closest In-N-Out to New York City is at least 1,500 miles away.

Boehm told the New York Post that the burger sat ‘comedically’ on the street and was untouched.

“We didn’t touch it,” Boehm said. “We stopped for a second and took photos and looked around to see if anyone else was noticing it and then we walked on.”

When the fast-food company was contacted, they were just as surprised as Boehm.

“Because our burgers are only cooked fresh to order in six states, it must have taken considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State,” Denny Warnick, the vice president of operations, told the New York Post.

Boehm has lived in New York for nine years and says he has tried to bring a burger back from Los Angeles but it never seems to work.

People have started to make assumptions as to how the burger magically appeared but Warnick said:

“While it is a mystery as to how one of our burgers ended up in Queens, we’re sure someone is having a good laugh.”