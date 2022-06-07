AP Strange News

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
93°
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ: 2022 Texas Primaries
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Local
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Robinson Cano signed by Padres, assigned to El Paso …
Video
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of woman at a Socorro cantina
Video
People turn to bikes as gas gets expensive, but face …
Video
El Paso County considers options for migrant processing …
Sewage discharge in Rio Grande sickened children
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Heat Advisory issued all weekend …
Video
Top Stories
MUST SEE: ‘Gustnado’ captured in Far East El Paso
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat this weekend; …
Video
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Hot and humid!
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: More triple digit heat …
Video
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Hot with some possible …
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Powell finishes 7th in 400m at NCAA Championships
Video
Top Stories
Chihuahuas win 3-2 over Isotopes in walk-off fashion …
Video
Top Stories
Robinson Cano signed by Padres, assigned to El Paso …
Video
AAC deal lets UCF, Cincinnati, Houston join Big 12 …
Video
UTEP’s Morais finishes 22nd in javelin at NCAA Championships
Video
Chihuahuas rout Isotopes 12-2 to clinch a third consecutive …
Video
Living Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Texas Tech Tuesday
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Top Stories
Pride Month 2022
Video
Top Stories
Sponsored Content: Get Moving Monday
Video
Promos
El Paso Waterpark Giveaway
Dog Days of Summer
Pride Month 2022
Get Moving Monday Giveaway
KTSM Birthday Club
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Strange News
Ikea Norway offers help with baby names after COVID-19 …
Top AP Strange News Headlines
Disorder in the court: Cockroaches released during …
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint