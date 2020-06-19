Portable urinal bags sales are skyrocketing, according to analytic firm

(CNN) – This summer’s “must buy” item could end up being… portable urinals.

Analytics firm Profitero is reporting searches for urinal bags on Amazon have increased 500-percent in the past six weeks.

In case you don’t know, a urinal bag is exactly what it sounds like.

It’s a plastic bag you can bring anywhere to do your business.

Chemicals inside the bag turn liquid into an odorless solid you can throw away anywhere.

So why the surge in popularity?

One theory is COVID-19 fears are making many people avoid public restrooms. Americans are also taking more road trips and camping instead of flying.

AdAge.com reports that TravelJohn — which makes urinal bags — is hitting the brakes on its social media marketing to give its supply time to catch up to demand.

Some retailers like Walgreens have also started carrying portable urinal bags.