Bud Light Seltzer to pay someone to create memes for $5,000 a month

(CNN) – Are you a beer lover who enjoys creating memes?

If you answered yes to both questions then Bud just may have a job for you.

The company wants to hire a CMO which stands for Chief Meme Officer. Bud Light’s Vice President of marketing made the announcement on Instagram.

The CMO will work on the Bud Light Seltzer portfolio. The low calorie beverage launched in January.

Through September 18 anyone 21 or older can apply for the CMO job online and download meme templates to experiment with.

The job will entail creating ten viral memes and sharing them on social media.

It pays $5,000 a month for three months.