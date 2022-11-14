Luminarias will light up Abo ruins at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument in Central New Mexico Dec. 3.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you want to capture some of the Southwest’s history and culture while getting in the holiday spirit this year, a weekend road trip might be a fun option.

The ruins at Abo, at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument near Mountainair, New Mexico, will be lit up with luminaries Saturday, Dec. 3.

Luminarias will light up Abo ruin at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument on Dec. 3.

The event, Luminara de Abo, will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

The San Gregorio de Abo Mission is the ruins of a 17th century mission and more than 1,000 luminaries will light it up in dramatic fashion.

The first Luminaria de Abo was held in 2019, but the event was put on hold because of the pandemic. It returns this year.

The event will kick off with the local parish conducting a Mass at 4 p.m., followed by a Posada, a re-enactment of Mary and Joseph searching for shelter in Bethlehem.

Tours through the Abo mission will be open to the public following the Mass. Complimentary refreshments will be served and the event will feature live music and pinatas for the children.

Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument is about a 3 ½ hour drive from El Paso. From Las Cruces, take Interstate 25 north until you hit the turnoff for Highway 60. Travel east on Highway 60. Abo is about 9 miles west of the village of Mountainair.

Information: Thomas Worker, chairman of Friends of Salinas Pueblo Missions, (951) 317-2541.