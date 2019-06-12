Wednesday Weather on the go: A warmer day today, rain chances and triple digit temperatures tomorrow

Our warming and drying trend will continue today before some slight weather changes come into the forecast as soon as tonight.

Forecast highs will be warmer than yesterday and in the low to mid 90s across the borderland.

Our warming trend will continue today and tomorrow. This means we are expecting forecast highs to reach triple digits once again tomorrow.

Winds will shift to the East tonight as a push of humid air comes in with it.

This push of moisture will not cool temperatures off, so it is not considered a cold front. But we will see a slow decrease in temperatures into more seasonal conditions going into the weekend.

A chance of rain and storms will come into the forecast tomorrow, and as of right now we are keeping a 10% chance of those showers and storms in El Paso’s forecast.

Storms look to stay East of the Rio Grande as they will be limited since not a lot of moisture will push in with this wind shift.

Friday we will see winds return to the forecast as winds will shift back to the west. Wind also look to stay in the forecast for Saturday as well.

Both days look to remain under critical fire and wind levels.

This weekend, looks to be dry and seasonal as forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

But the start of next week will be hot as we will flirt with more triple digit temperatures.

Since there are warm and hot days in the forecast, here are some heat safety tips to keep in mind: