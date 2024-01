EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy hump day! Today we’re forecasting a very sunny day with clear skies. Throughout the day, winds will begin to pick up by noon.

Southwest winds will range from 10 to 30 mph by 1 p.m. However at 4 p.m. we’re predicting a high of 60-degrees.

While we are looking at 60 degrees in the afternoon by 7 p.m. we will begin to drop down to 50 degrees and below. Don’t forget your jacket in this morning.