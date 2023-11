EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy hump day! We’re forecasting a sunny day across the Borderland with winds as low as 5 mph. ☀️

We’ll begin to feel 60-degree temperatures by noon. The highest we could reach is 68 degrees with southwest winds. 🍂

If you’re thinking about outdoor activities, a light sweater will do as temperatures will tend to drop down into the lower 40’s by the evening. Have a wonderful day! 🌲