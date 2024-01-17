EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Hump Day! We’re two days away from the weekend with partly cloudy skies. But as of today, another beautiful sunny day in the Sun City. ☀

We’re forecasting a high 66 degrees, starting at 11 a.m. we’ll begin to warm up at 50-degrees with clear skies. Warmer winds will begin at noon with gusts at 30 mph. 🌬

Starting at 5 p.m. partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures dropping in the upper 50s. However, don’t forget to grab a jacket gust will linger all afternoon. 🧥