EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- We’re 12 days till Christmas and we’re still not seeing snow across the borderland. However, we will see rain chances with high winds.

Starting the morning with mostly sunny skies, by noon we will begin to see 60 degrees throughout the day. However, that 10 percent chance of rain showers is predicted to become 30 percent tonight. ☔🌦️⛈️

By night time skies will clear up with a breeze. So if you’re planning to go out on this Wednesday don’t forget to wear a jacket.