Weather on the go; Windy conditions expected this Friday afternoon

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is bracing itself for a windy Friday afternoon after a day with light rains.

The borderland registered 0.02″ of rain yesterday, bringing the total amount of rain we have seen this year to 5.84″.

Normally El Paso should be seeing about 9.18″ of rain this time of the year, and unfortunately it does not look like the sun city will be catching up to that normal high any time soon.

A low pressure system is moving through the region today bringing in some windy conditions.

Winds are expected to pick up to 25 mph by this afternoon. Breezy and windy conditions will remain throughout the weekend.

For today, the borderland will see above average temperatures as we are forecasting a high of 61 degrees.

Some good news, a cold front will move in Saturday into Sunday, meaning we will drop down to the lower 50’s and remain near seasonal for the majority of next week.