Weather on the go: Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s this afternoon anticipating triple digit highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Calm and hot weather are still in our forecast for the next few days. Temperature highs will stay in the upper 90s into triple digits by Saturday/

Dry conditions will allow for temperatures to increase quickly into the afternoon with overall highs saying about 95 degrees.

We could see our first ever triple digit day of the year as early as Friday if temperature highs surpass forecasted upper 90 highs.

Saturday will feel like summer as the forecast high is 100 degrees and winds remain calm.

After hot conditions temperatures will start to cool down with temperatures dropping into the 90s and then 80s.

Chances for rain will increase Monday night into Tuesday.