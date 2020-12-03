Weather on the go; Our coolest day just yet dropping us to below freezing temperatures Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Our coolest day just yet has arrived, dropping temperatures below freezing in El Paso County on Thursday morning.

An artic storm system has brought in a lot of cold and dry air into the borderland. Our forecast high for today is 47 degrees.

El Paso is expected to be about 12 degrees below average for today, before we begin to see a warming trend Friday.

Overnight lows for tonight will be in the lower 20’s, which means its important to remember to bring your pets and plants inside, check your pipes for any leaks, and make sure your loved ones are staying warm.

Our next warming trend will slowly take us back to seasonal temperatures around the 60’s by Sunday, and will keep us near seasonal for the rest of next week.

