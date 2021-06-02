Weather on the go: Humidity and rain changes sticking throughout Wednesday’s forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We continue to see another humid day in the borderland as a southeast back door cold front moved into the area bringing in lots of moisture which will increase the chances for rain throughout the coming days.

El Paso is expected to stay in the lower 90s for today and will slowly see an increase in temperatures throughout the week.

The Suncity is seeing a repetition of Tuesday, as a back door cold front brought those increased chances for showers along with strong gust for the late afternoon hours.

Rain chances are expected to last up until the end of the workweek, slowly dying down by Saturday.

As mentioned earlier, while we head into the weekend we will see the temperatures rise and slowly inch closer to the triple digits giving us the chance to see a nice, clear, warm weekend.