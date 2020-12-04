Weather on the go; Chilly start to this Friday morning before slight warm up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is looking at below freezing temperatures on this Friday morning before a high pressure system settles in and brings warmer temperatures.

Our region is right on the tail end of that artic cold front that kept us cool for the past couple of days. As this storm system moves out, a high pressure system comes in and slowly warms us up into the lower 50’s for today.

Below average temperatures are still expected Friday as our forecast high is 53 degrees.

However, come Sunday, the borderland will reach seasonal temperatures and will remain in the mid to lower 60’s for the rest of next week.