Weather on the go; Another day of record heat in the borderland before a backdoor cold front comes in

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Another day with record heat temperatures in El Paso before a backdoor cold front moves in and drops our temperatures.

A massive high pressure system is keeping our entire region above average for yet another day.

The expected high for this Friday afternoon is 83 degrees, breaking the record of 82 set back in 1996.

Eighty degree temperatures will stick with us for one more day, before a backdoor cold front moves in on Sunday dropping us into the 70’s.

The cold front is expected to bring breezy and windy conditions, taking us into the 60’s by the middle of next week.

No rain chances foreseen in the next 9 days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

The Great Khalid Foundation provides Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 El Pasoans

El Paso hotels see increase of bookings amid Covid-19 surge

City officials provide COVID-19 update, say city is prepared for vaccine

Loved ones hospitalized with COVID-19, El Paso families make tough choices

Too Many Donations

Multiple high school football games in El Paso canceled due to COVID-19

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header