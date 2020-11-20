Weather on the go; Another day of record heat in the borderland before a backdoor cold front comes in

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Another day with record heat temperatures in El Paso before a backdoor cold front moves in and drops our temperatures.

A massive high pressure system is keeping our entire region above average for yet another day.

The expected high for this Friday afternoon is 83 degrees, breaking the record of 82 set back in 1996.

Eighty degree temperatures will stick with us for one more day, before a backdoor cold front moves in on Sunday dropping us into the 70’s.

The cold front is expected to bring breezy and windy conditions, taking us into the 60’s by the middle of next week.

No rain chances foreseen in the next 9 days.