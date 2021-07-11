Weather delays opening of Spaghetti Bowl ramp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The severe thunderstorm in El Paso County is delaying the opening of ramp H on the I-10 Connect Project at the Spaghetti Bowl, according to the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso.

The ramp from I-10 East to U.S. 54 and Juarez was supposed to reopen on Monday morning.

TxDOT says if weather permits the ramp will open Tuesday at 6 a.m.

