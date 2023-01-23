EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With inclement weather, including possible snow flurries, in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning, here is a list of reported closures or delays around the Borderland.

El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff will start classes on a two-hour delay Tuesday. All student-centered services, including classes, bus services and child nutrition, will be on a two-hour delay from normal start times.

Socorro ISD: All schools will be under a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Morning 3-year-old classes are canceled for the day. Transportation will be provided two hours from normal pickup times. Breakfast service will be provided on a two-hour delay.

Ysleta ISD: Two-hour delay for schools, offices and bus service.

Canutillo ISD: Two-hour delay. School buses, classes and offices will start two hours later than their scheduled start time. No breakfast service will be provided but regular lunch service will be provided.

San Elizario ISD: Two-hour delayed start for schools and administrative offices Tuesday.

Gadsden ISD: All classes will be under a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday.

Fabens ISD: Students, teachers and staff will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Las Cruces Public Schools: Two-hour delay for all students and staff on Tuesday morning. Bus schedules have been adjusted to accommodate the late start. For additional information on weather delays or updates, visit www.lcps.net.

Fort Bliss: All non-mission essential personnel will report to duty no later than 10 a.m. Tuesday. Fort Bliss Child Development Centers will have normal operating hours. Medical and dental facilities will contact patients individually to reschedule appointments.

City of Las Cruces: Two-hour delayed start on Tuesday. City Hall and all other city facilities will open at 10 a.m. RoadRUNNER Transit routes all start at 8:30 a.m.