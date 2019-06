A strong thunderstorm hit El Paso Monday afternoon, prompting a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings.

Strong storms have bombarded the Borderland area over the weekend, producing strong winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes over Otero County Sunday.

Storms will continue to be in the forecast through Tuesday, capable of producing strong winds, heavy rainfall and hail for El Paso.

Here are some of the scenes captured by our Weather Watchers Monday afternoon.