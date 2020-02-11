Weather Authority Alert: Possible 2 inches of snow for El Paso

Snow in North Valley of Las Cruces by Tim Severns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong winter storm hit much of the Borderland Tuesday, producing quite a bit of snow in places like Truth or Consequences, Hatch and parts of Dona Ana.

This system dropped low enough to impact El Paso and Las Cruces as well. In fact, The National Weather Service updated the Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday afternoon, to include El Paso and Las Cruces.

North Valley of Las Cruces Tuesday, February 11, 2020 by Tim Severns

This Winter Weather Advisory is to take effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday at 5 am for El Paso and Las Cruces. This means we could see up to 2 inches of snow by the time this system completely moves out of our area and gusts up to 35 mph.

Snowing in Las Cruces by Penny Duncklee.

Things to look out for will be slick driving conditions Tuesday evening, and Wednesday morning, as we expect snow and rain to stick around throughout the overnight hours.

Winter Wonderland in Hatch, NM by Daniel Montoya

Outdoor activities for Socorro ISD, Ysleta ISD and Las Cruces Public schools have been cancelled, due to inclement weather.

TopGolf covered in ice pellets Tuesday afternoon by Samuel Horstman

This is the second winter storm that has taken place in the last two weeks. The first one happened exactly one week ago, February 4th to the 5th, where East El Paso saw a little over 4 inches of snow.

Snow in Far east El Paso, near Zaragoza and Montana by Ernie Chacon.

Stay updated with KTSM 9 News for the latest weather updates.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued. 

