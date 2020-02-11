Weather Authority Alert: Possible 2 inches of snow for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong winter storm hit much of the Borderland Tuesday, producing quite a bit of snow in places like Truth or Consequences, Hatch and parts of Dona Ana.

This system dropped low enough to impact El Paso and Las Cruces as well. In fact, The National Weather Service updated the Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday afternoon, to include El Paso and Las Cruces.

This Winter Weather Advisory is to take effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday at 5 am for El Paso and Las Cruces. This means we could see up to 2 inches of snow by the time this system completely moves out of our area and gusts up to 35 mph.

Things to look out for will be slick driving conditions Tuesday evening, and Wednesday morning, as we expect snow and rain to stick around throughout the overnight hours.

Outdoor activities for Socorro ISD, Ysleta ISD and Las Cruces Public schools have been cancelled, due to inclement weather.

This is the second winter storm that has taken place in the last two weeks. The first one happened exactly one week ago, February 4th to the 5th, where East El Paso saw a little over 4 inches of snow.

