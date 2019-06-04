Weather Authority Alert: Last day of possible severe storms across the borderland

One more day of active and possibly severe weather for parts of Southern New Mexico and West Texas.

More humid and unstable air, as well as an upper low pressure system moving over the area, means another day of rain and thunderstorm chances.

Impact areas for today’s possible storms will be East El Paso, Hudspeth, Otero, and Culberson Counties.

Here is what you can expect today:

A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Possible thunderstorms start forming around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Storms in Hudspeth, Otero, and Culberson Counties will see storms between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

These storms are capable of producing large hail, strong downburst winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding.

If you catch yourself in the middle of a storm remember: if you hear thunder road go indoors. Do not stay outside during these storms.

And if you are in an area with flash flooding, don’t forget: turn around, don’t drown. Do not go near puddles or flooded areas.

Dew points will remain in the 50s throughout the day as well, which could be the contributing factor to seeing rain totals reach an inch, especially in areas east of the Rio Grande.

A below normal day is also expected, as forecast highs will be in the upper 80s.

An upper low pressure system coming in from our west will approach the area on Thursday and bring in dry air.

This upper low will act as a wind maker. Although winds are not expected to reach critical levels, we are expecting to reach critical fire weather levels.

Conditions will warm up into above average ranges Thursday-Sunday. As of right now it looks like we will reach 99° by Sunday, which is just 1° shy of our first triple digit day of the year.