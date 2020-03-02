Weather Authority Alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An unusual storm system for March is expected to bring showers to the El Paso area, which could turn into heavy rainfall and few thunderstorms beginning Monday or Tuesday morning tomorrow and lasting through Wednesday morning.

El Paso could see up to an inch of rain by the time this system goes through the region.

Since the weather has been quite dry these last few days, heavy rainfall in a short amount of time could lead to flooding. There is also the possibility of hail associated with the possible thunderstorms.

Las Cruces is expected to see up to half an inch of rain, and a few thunderstorms as well.

With the storm system coming in from the west, we will slowly begin to see rain chances developing across parts of the region Monday night, increasing Tuesday morning.

The potential for significant snowfall across the higher terrain, like Cloudcroft and Ruidoso is possible with this weather system. Some areas are expected to see up to 8 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to fall into the low to mid-50s due to overcast skies and the possibility for rain.

Winds will be fairly light as the storm system tracks over our region.

