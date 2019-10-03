Weather Authority Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

As tropical moisture moves into the borderland from the South, we will see widespread rain and storm chances this afternoon, evening, tonight, and into Friday morning.

These storms will have the potential to create heavy rainfall which could create flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas.

If you do live in a flood-prone area make sure to have sandbags ready.

Other storm threats will include strong winds and small hail.

In El Paso, we are keeping a 50% chance of showers and storms in the forecast. But, we will keep an eye on East El Paso since that side of town could see the most of the activity.

Spotty areas across the borderland could see 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall possible, with the chance of isolated areas seeing 3 to 4 inches.

Remember it is always important to Turn Around, Don’t Drown as fast-moving water can easily become dangerous.

We will continue to monitor these storms across the borderland as we could see some storms turn severe.

