Weather Authority Alert: El Paso breaks record for coolest afternoon high in June

A strong storm system moved over the Borderland area Sunday night into Monday morning, sparking off showers in Las Cruces and El Paso.

The cool air trickled in and kept the Sun City in the 50s and 60s for much of the afternoon.

The high on June 10th, 2019 was registered at 72°, which broke the previous record for the coolest afternoon high set in 1965 at 73°.

This cool weather pattern is not common for the El Paso area, as June is typically the hottest month of the year. The last time we had highs in the 70s during the month of June was back in 2006.

Highs will quickly rebound to seasonal highs in the mid to upper 90s as early as Wednesday, and we could hit triple-digit heat as early as Thursday.

As for the rain, Las Cruces saw up to two inches of rain in certain parts of town. However, El Paso was not as lucky.

Another round of storms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon as our next cold front moves in.

Stay updated with KTSM 9 News on-air and online for your latest weather updates.