Weather Authority Alert: Another round of possible strong and severe storms today

Another day of possible rain and thunderstorms across the borderland today.

We will continue to see moist and unstable air in our area. This means we will see the chance for more showers and thunderstorms.

Here is what we are expecting throughout the day:

A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, as our dry line (which acts as a trigger to thunderstorms) stays in the area.

Thunderstorms look to come in around 4 p.m., but it looks like we will see showers in the forecast until 7 p.m.

Hudspeth, Otero, and Culberson Counties will see most of today’s scattered storm activity. It looks like these storms will start around 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

These storms have the possibility for large hail, strong downburst winds, and heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding.

If you catch yourself in the middle of a storm remember: if you hear thunder road go indoors. Do not stay outside during these storms.

And if you are in an area with localized flooding, don’t forget: turn around, don’t drown. Do not go near puddles or flooded areas.

Dew points will remain in the 50s throughout the day as well, which could be the contributing factor to seeing rain totals reach an inch in some areas.

Forecast highs for today will be back in the 90s, and more seasonal. Winds will come from the south southeast at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

Tomorrows’ conditions will look very similar to today’s. This means we will keep a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Just like today, tomorrow’s storm threats will be large hail, strong and damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

As of right now, it looks like we will see more heavy rainfall tomorrow, so it’s likely that localized flooding will be more of a possibility.

We are tracking an upper low pressure system that is forming to our west. This system will come in on Wednesday, which will put an end to our current wet weather pattern.

Because conditions will dry out by Wednesday and this upper low will act as a wind maker, it is likely that we will see critical fire weather conditions back in the forecast by Thursday.

This weekend looks to be above average and calmer.

We don’t see our first 100° day in the forecast yet. But we typically see our first triple digit day around June 14th, so just something to keep in mind.