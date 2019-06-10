Weather Authority Alert: A near 30° temperature drop, rain/storm chances, and strong winds today

A backdoor cold front will bring in windy conditions, moisture, and cooler temperatures on Monday.

A series of weather changes are coming our way, all thanks to the arrival of a strong cold front that came in from the east.

The first weather change we will see today is winds. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m. for West El Paso, far East El Paso, and Las Cruces. Winds in these areas will come from the east/ northeast at 25-35 mph and gusts 45 mph.

Our next weather change will come in the form of rain and thunderstorm chances.

Here is what we are forecasting throughout the day, as we see a 40% chance of showers and storms throughout the day:

8 a.m. – Scattered showers and storms in Las Cruces and West El Paso.

– Scattered showers and storms in Las Cruces and West El Paso. 10 a.m. – Scattered showers and storms in Las Cruces, I-10 between El Paso and Las Cruces will see storms and heavy rainfall at this time

– Scattered showers and storms in Las Cruces, I-10 between El Paso and Las Cruces will see storms and heavy rainfall at this time Noon – Rainfall becomes lighter in Las Cruces and West El Paso, scattered storms head toward East El Paso, Alamogordo, and Cloudcroft

– Rainfall becomes lighter in Las Cruces and West El Paso, scattered storms head toward East El Paso, Alamogordo, and Cloudcroft 2 p.m. – Another round of strong storms will come toward El Paso, but look to lose energy as it comes closer to our area. Wide spread showers and isolated storms will still be active at this time.

– Another round of strong storms will come toward El Paso, but look to lose energy as it comes closer to our area. Wide spread showers and isolated storms will still be active at this time. 4 p.m. – Wide spread showers and heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat at this time in all of El Paso and Las Cruces.

– Wide spread showers and heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat at this time in all of El Paso and Las Cruces. 6 p.m. – Showers become lighter as they move out of the area.

– Showers become lighter as they move out of the area. 8 p.m. – Some isolated showers linger in East El Paso and Las Cruces, but we should start to dry out and see more cloud coverage at this time.

– Some isolated showers linger in East El Paso and Las Cruces, but we should start to dry out and see more cloud coverage at this time. 10 p.m.– Conditions start to dry out, cloud coverage will still be apparent at this time.

Don’t forget if you hear thunder road, head indoors. If you start to see a storm forming, go inside and stay inside at least 30 minutes until after the storm passes. But, we are not expecting to see any severe storms in the forecast today.

Our last weather change today will come in the form of much cooler temperatures.

We spent the weekend in 100° temperatures, but that will not the case for today. The borderland will see a 20°-30° temperature drop today.

Forecast highs range from the lower to mid 70s across the borderland. This will put us 20° below normal.

Conditions will dry out and warm up tomorrow, as we will be back in the lower 90s.

These rain and storm chances could fluctuate as the day goes on, so make sure to say updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the day.