The staff at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare wore red in honor of National Wear Red Day to bring awareness to heart disease.

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The staff at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare wore red in honor of National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 2.

National Wear Red Day is used to bring awareness to heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.