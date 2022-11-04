ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – An Abilene woman reported finding a needle in a child’s candy bar after trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday.

In Wednesday’s police reports, the Abilene Police Department (APD) said a ‘foreign object’ was found in a candy bar while out trick-or-treating in South Abilene. It was an incident labeled as Tampering with a Consumer Product.

Big Country Homepage (BCH) was able to talk with the woman who found the altered candy. LaTayvia Jackson said she found it in her little sister’s trick-or-treating bag.

After a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating Monday night in the Lytle South neighborhood of Abilene, Jackson told BCH what looked to be a thick needle was found hidden inside of a Twix Minis chocolate bar. She said after opening the wrapper, she saw a tiny piece of a needle hanging out of the end.

Images below courtesy of LaTayvia Jackson:

“I looked at my [mother-in-law and] we were shocked ’cause we would have never thought this would happen,” Jackson said.

The older sister said she called the police, then handed the tampered candy over to APD.

Jackson said this incident was especially frightening after hearing so many horror stories throughout childhood of Halloween candy with weapons or drugs hidden inside them, “Witnessing it is scary ’cause there’s really sick people out there who would hurt kids.”

A similar incident was reported out of Clyde this Halloween, as well. If you believe your Halloween candy has been altered in any way, turn it in to your nearest police station.