EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center had a ribbon cutting today to mark the opening of the new children’s waiting room.

The Children’s waiting room is a place for military personnel to bring their child while they attend an appointment at the hospital.

George Elsaesser, Executive Director of Armed Services YMCA El Paso says all you have to do prior, is register your child or children.

“It’s free hourly daycare for military member who have appointments at William Beaumont army medical center and we provide up to two hours each session per child.”

Your child must be between the ages of 6-months and 12-years-old.

Although the only military ranks allowed to use this service at this time are an E6 and below. Elsaesser says if it was up to them, then it would be available for all ranks.

“That’s a department of defense policy that they are trying to adhere to, we are working with the lawyers, we are working with dha and the department of defense to see if there is some kind of exception to the policy that we can execute.”

Miguel Paredes – KTSM

According to Elsaesser, at any one time there will be two trained child care staff looking out after the kids to make sure they are safe.

The hours of operation for the children’s waiting room are 8a.m to 3p.m Monday through Thursday, and 8a.m to 2p.m on Friday’s. They do not offer appointments on the weekends.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store