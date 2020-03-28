Way out West Fest announces online concert to raise funds for local food service employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With concerts canceled and bars closed across the Borderland, Way Out West Country Music Festival announced a partnership to support restaurant workers who are in need.

The Powell Brothers, a country Americana group based out of Kingwood Texas, will be performing live on Way Out West’s Facebook page Friday, April 3, at 6 p.m. to support the El Paso Food & Beverage Workers Fund.

Viewers are encouraged to put on their boots and turn their living rooms into honky-tonk dancefloors to make the concert an enjoyable experience for the whole family.

Way Out West will be taking the opportunity to educate the greater El Paso community and beyond about the Food & Beverage Workers Fund, operated through Paso Del Norte Foundation in support of food and beverage workers who have been laid off as a result of COVID-19 precautions.

“The Bar and Restaurant industry has always been a tremendous supporter of the music industry,” said Gina Roe-Davis, Co-Producer of the Way Out West Festival. “They are first to give bands and artists a shot at debuting their music live. We believe the show must go on! This collaboration gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation and continue to ‘Tip our Waiters and Bartenders’ despite the closures.”

Money raised during the event will be distributed by Workforce Solutions Borderplex via PayPal to selected recipients based on established criteria and available funds. The donation link and application link for financial awards are available through the Paso Del Norte Foundation website: https://pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/ep-workers-fund.

WHAT: Way Out West Festival online takeover concert

WHO: The Powell Brothers

WHERE: Way Out West Fest Facebook page

WHEN: Friday, April 3. 6 p.m. MST

WHY: Raise funds for El Paso Food & Beverage Workers Fund