UPDATE: No bodies found in Lower Valley water recovery, El Paso Fire says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: Officials with the El Paso Fire Department said all gates were checked at the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment plant and found no bodies. They are now returning.

PREVIOUS: The El Paso Fire Department water rescue team and United States Border Patrol is recovering a body at the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment plant off Pan American Dr.

EPFD said divers are in the water trying to recover a possible adult male.

Fire officials add once the body is recovered, the investigation will be turned over to Customs and Border Protection and the El Paso Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

