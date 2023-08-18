EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man’s body has been recovered in West El Paso, the El Paso Fire Department tweeted out on Friday, Aug. 18, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson.

The scene has been turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, according to the spokesperson.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team is currently responding to reports of a body in the water at Paisano and Schuster in West El Paso.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.