EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Water Rescue team responded to reports of an individual in the water on Socorro Road at the Franklin Drain early Tuesday morning.

The fire department later confirmed the rescue as a body recovery, stating it was an adult male who was recovered from the water.

The fire department also said the scene was turned over to law enforcement for investigation.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.