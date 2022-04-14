EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso water (EPW) crews are working to restore water service to several west El Paso homes and businesses.

EPW said crews responded to the water main break around 7:45 Thursday morning near Mesita Elementary, between Hixson St. and Okeefe Dr.

As of 9 a.m., EPW confirmed water service had been restored to Mesita Elementary and the hospitals nearby, they add crews are working to restore service to the affected areas within the next few hours.

