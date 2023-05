EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is responding to a water main break in West El Paso near UTEP.

El Paso Water says the main break caused a sinkhole on the 1400 block of North Mesa, adding that residents do not have water at the moment.

The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. No further details were released regarding how long the repair will take.

