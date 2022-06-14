EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Water from the Rio Grande was released into canals on Sunday, June 5 there have been several water rescues and recoveries since.

“Nine recoveries, of those recoveries two were recoveries two of them were rescues, one of them was a CPR in progress I do not know the outcome of that individual, here in the city. In the county we have had three recoveries so far so in total we are at 12,” said Kris Menendez the Captain for the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue.

Menendez and his team could be seen training for those water rescues and recoveries on Tuesday.

Team members could be seen jumping into the rushing canal water, while another team member jumps in to save them.

It’s all in preparation for when they must pull a victim out of the canal.

“This is one of the higher years we’ve seen it seems like every year though it’s increasing more and more and more over the last three years our numbers have gone up so all we are seeing is an increase not a decrease nothing changed here, waters flowing headgates are here the problem is that we have more people coming over, so our numbers are increasing,” said Menendez.

The headgates Menendez refers to are a gate that funnels the water through to the canal. However, people do get pushed into the gates due to the force of the water, causing injuries and sometimes death.

“Head trauma, they hit their heads on the gates, on the concrete floor, there’s a lot of things that happen besides drowning, a lot of trauma goes into when they come to these heads gates here. So it isn’t that they are jumping in right here it’s just that the areas where they are jumping in seem very slow and very calm but when they get into it, they realize it’s not and get swept to a head gate,” said Menendez.

His crew also practices how to pull a body or an injured person from the canal; as the rushing water sweeps them downstream, a team member jumps in and grabs the injured person or body and while a crew waits with a basket downstream to pull them up.

