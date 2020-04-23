Watch: Video shows El Paso Wendy’s employee touching food

Breaking News
A concerned viewer sent KTSM video of a worker at a fast food chain not using gloves while preparing food.

The post was made on Facebook. They said it was shot at the Wendy’s on Dyer in northeast El Paso.

In the video, an employee is seen preparing a hamburger, touching meat patties and cheese with their hands and not using gloves.

In the Facebook post, the employee said they shot the video out of frustration. They said they approached the manager, but nothing was done.

KTSM reached out Wendy’s corporate office and received this statement from JAE Restaurant Group, the franchise organization that owns the El Paso restaurant:

“The safety and well-being of our employees and customers are a top priority, and we have very strict policies and procedures in place to ensure a safe restaurant. We have very strict hand washing protocols and employees are instructed to follow the CDC guidelines for glove usage. These actions are unacceptable and we have taken appropriate action and reiterated our policies and procedures with the entire restaurant team.”

