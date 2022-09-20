Update: Bob Yacone has been charged with first degree murder in the homicide of his wife Kim Yacone

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m.

Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival she was found dead. Shots were later exchanged between deputies and another man. He was injured and taken to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown and officials say this incident stem from a long standing domestic dispute between the residents.

