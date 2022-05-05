WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see.

While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The tornado in Lockett has received a preliminary rating of EF3.