EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A semitruck caught on fire and caused major back up on I-10 East at Thorn at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says the right shoulder is currently closed and clearing time is until further notice.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

No further information has been released.