TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office took KTAB/KRBC on a ride along Friday afternoon to see current devastation as the Mesquite Heat fire burns in Taylor County.
The Mesquite Heat wildfire, burning southeast of Abilene, began Tuesday, May 17 around 5:00 in the afternoon. As of 11:15 Friday morning, the fire was 25% contained with more than 9,000 acres affected by its blaze.
More images
These photos were taken Friday evening, just outside of View, Texas.
