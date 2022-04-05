PHOENIX (Storyful) – Seven puppies were among 10 dogs rescued from a burning house in Glendale, Arizona, after a fire broke out in the early hours of April 4, officials said.
Footage released by the City of Glendale shows a police officer rescuing the puppies from a garage.
Local news reported that the fire, which had started in the attic of the house, caused significant damage. Three people were displaced.
Two adult dogs were rescued from the house alongside the seven puppies and their mother, a city spokesman told Fox 10 Phoenix.
The puppies were given oxygen at the scene. A veterinarian treating the litter said the dogs would recover.
- Canutillo’s LJ Martin receives 14th D-1 offer from Navy
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: High winds expected Friday
- NMSU students must get COVID-19 vaccine or be disenrolled
- Tonight at 10 on KTSM
- UTEP football’s Willie Eldridge enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Andress to rename gym after late, great coach Jim Forbes
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store