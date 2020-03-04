WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage and local election results; plus election headlines for March 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Voters in 15 jurisdictions have spoken after taking part in the 2020 March Primaries on Tuesday.

The list of the 15 jurisdictions that held a primary event included:

Alabama

American Samoa

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

As of Wednesday, 4:45 p.m. mountain time, former vice president Joe Biden earned 566 delegates in the Democratic Primary election. The runner up is Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders with 501 delegates.

Former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race on Wednesday. He announced that he would endorse Biden.

I'm immensely proud of the campaign we ran. I'm deeply grateful to all the Americans who voted for me, and to our dedicated staff and volunteers. I want you to stay engaged, active, and committed to our issues. I will be right there with you. And together, we will get it done. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020

DISTRICT 76

In El Paso, Texas, Claudia Ordaz-Perez earned a victory over Elisa Tamayo in the Texas House District 76 race. It covers parts of the Lower Valley, East El Paso, and Far East El Paso. No one from the Republican party ran in the election meaning Ordaz-Perez is projected to win the seat.

“I’m so grateful and so thankful to all the families that opened up their doors to us,” said Ordaz-Perez. “Throughout this campaign since we launched in October, I’ve knocked on hundreds of doors getting a really good feel and a really good understanding of what issues matter the most, so we can make sure that we have good representation in Austin.”

KTSM also spoke with Tamayo when numbers began rolling in on Tuesday night.

“I’m really grateful for what we were able to accomplish and this is just the beginning of what we’re going to do for the community,” said Tamayo.

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF

In the El Paso County Sheriff’s race, incumbent Sheriff Richard Wiles faced off against 3 challengers including, Ron Martin, Raul Mendiola, and Carlos Carrillo.

There were no Republican challengers.

According to unofficial numbers from Wednesday, Sheriff Richard Wiles gained 58-percent of the vote earning him a victory Tuesday night. Wiles was first elected sheriff in 2008. The win means he’ll serve another 4 years.

“I’ve been in public service for almost 40 years and I want to continue doing some things in the Sheriff’s Office that I think need to be done in the community, including issues of mental illness in our community and in the jail, along with issues about animals out in the County and ensuring that El Paso County becomes a no-kill County,” Sheriff Wiles said.

EL PASO COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

The El Paso County District Attorney race will head into a run-off.

Four candidates vied for the seat that was once held by District Attorney Jaime Esparza. He announced his retirement in 2019.

The four candidates who participated in the election included Karen Dykes, Roger Montoya, James Montoya, and Yvonne Rosales.

Rosales led Tuesday night with 38-percent of the vote, followed by James Montoya with 34-percent. Neither candidate was able to secure the 50-percent that was needed to win.

“I ran last time I came in at 49-percent and I never had any experience before so I really expect that we’re going to go ahead and pull this off,” Rosales said.

Meanwhile, James Montoya talked with KTSM and said, “I mean I’m really committed to meeting every El Pasoan as much as possible we’re going to be out there canvassing and talking to as many El Pasoans at their door as possible.”

The run-off date has not been set. The person that wins will become the first new District Attorney El Paso has had in 30 years.

EL PASO COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Finally, in the race for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct Three, Incumbent Vince Perez will head into a run-off in order to retain his seat. Three democratic candidates challenged him in the 2020 Primary Election.

The candidates included Democratic Party chair, Illiana Holguin, Socorro Mayor Elia Garcia, and Eduardo Romero.

Commissioner Vince Perez earned 42-percent of the vote on Tuesday night while Illiana Holguin gained 38-percent of the vote. Since no one secured more than 50-percent of the vote the race will head into a run-off.

