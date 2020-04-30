Gov. Lujan Grisham announces relaxing some restrictions for businesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham officially announced Thursday that the state public health order will be extended to May 15. The extension and new changes go into effect Friday.

The new changes to the order include:

Non-essential retailers can operate via curbside pickup and delivery service where permitted by their license.

State parks to reopen on a modified day-use-only basis as staff is available. Camping and visitors are still closed

Pet services (adoption/groomers/daycare/boarding) permitted to operate.

Veterinarians permitted to operate

Golf courses allowed to open for golf only. No dine-in food service or retail allowed.

Gun stores can operate by appointment only given need for background checks)

The governor also says that the instruction to stay home remains in place for all individuals at this time. She also reminded New Mexicans that mass gatherings are prohibited and that the 14-day quarantine order remains in place for out-of-state airport arrivals.

What will remains closed

Offices, workspace, retailers (except for curbside/delivery)

Dine-in restaurants and bars (except for curbside/delivery)

Indoor malls, gyms, salons, theaters and casinos

The governor says New Mexico is “well on our way” to getting closer to reopening. During Thursday’s conference, she said they have a goal to implement Phase 1 by mid-May. However, Gov. Lujan Grisham warned that Phase 1 can only be implemented if New Mexicans continue to follow social distancing rules now. If that happens the governor said Phase 1 would possibly include the following:

All retailers could operate according to retail COVID-19 safe practices at 20% fire code occupancy.

Dine-in service at restaurants and bars could be permitted up to 50% occupancy – without barstool or standing service.

Gyms and salons, hotels and houses of worship could operate in a limited fashion according to COVID-safe practices.

Also Dr. David Scrase from the Department of Human Services said that Los Alamos National Laboratory middle case projections have had a very high correlation with actual counts. He also talked about the changes in the current social distancing policy that would impact these projections.

Dr. Scrase also showed a chart that shows cases in the state have increased in the past six weeks. “If cases are increasing, why talk about opening things up? It’s clear to all of us that the current situation isn’t something we can do for another year… so we have to learn how to reopen and keep our economy going at the same time in a COVID positive world,” said Scrase.

Dr. Scrase also talked a little bit about antibody testing. He says almost all antibody tests have not yet been proven reliable at this time.

Charts/Graphs

Total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico as of April 30. Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

COVID-19 growth in New Mexico. Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

Daily average of case count in New Mexico. Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

COVID-19 cased by age. Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

Gating criteria for reopening New Mexico. Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

Reduction in miles traveled in New Mexico. Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.

Reduction in social distancing chart. Slide shown during April 30 Gov. Lujan Grisham news conference.