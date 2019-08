EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the City of El Paso Department of Public Health announced today that two more cases of West Nile virus (WNV) have been confirmed. The two most recent cases involve a woman in her early 30’s and a man in his late 30’s. Both reside in the 79912 zip code and neither have underlying medical conditions.

“West Nile has become commonplace in our area, but we must not forget that the disease has the potential to become very serious, especially for those whose immune systems are compromised. With the increase in rain and the increase in the number of cases, we need to protect ourselves from mosquito bites more than ever,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist.