Watch Live: Continuing coverage of mass shooting

Our livestream coverage has ended until further notice. You can find all stories related to this event by clicking here.

EL PASO, Tex. (AP) — A gunman armed with a rifle opened fire in an El Paso shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured, police said.

Hours later, there was another mass shooting across the country. Police in Dayton, Ohio, said nine people were killed by a shooter who was shot to death by responding officers.

Authorities are investigating the possibility the Saturday shooting in El Paso was a hate crime, working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested in the attack on the 680,000-resident border city.

You can watch our live coverage in the video player above. You’ll find the latest updates on this story here.