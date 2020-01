EL PASO, Texas (KTSM and Border Report) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak from Juarez, Mexico where he is set to visit for two days.

Juarez, is right across the border from El Paso, Texas and at times has been one of the most deadly cities in Mexico.

Obrador will speak live at 8 a.m. CT/ 7 a.m. MT from the Guarnición Militar de Ciudad Juárez Barrancos Azul.

